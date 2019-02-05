Irishman to be extradited from US to face sex offence charges in Ireland

In the US, a judge has ruled that an Irishman who is facing hundreds of sex offence charges is to be extradited to Ireland.

The man appeared in court on Friday in Albany, New York State.

He faces 394 criminal counts overall, including 177 counts of alleged rape involving two minors, as well as charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

He will now be held in detention in the US until he is surrendered to Irish authorities.