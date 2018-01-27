Irish young people have their say on EU’s new Youth Strategy

Irish young people will get to have their say on the EU’s new Youth Strategy today.



Over 120 15 to 30-year-olds from across the country will gather at Dublin’s Gresham Hotel for the consultation.



They will discuss the main issues affecting them and what the EU can do to improve how it works with young people.



20-year-old Tim Vos from Co. Tipperary will be one of those attending today, he says they will outline the key issues affecting young people today such as mental health, youth services and youth festivals to bring the EU and young people together.









- Digital Desk