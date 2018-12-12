Irish woman who stabbed fiance to death in Australia sentenced to eight years

An Irish woman who stabbed her fiance to death in Australia has been jailed for eight years.

Cathrina Cahill attacked David Walsh, who was 29, in February last year.

The 27-year-old Co Wexford native was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the court in Sydney accepted she wasn't in the right frame of mind.

She will be in jail until at least February 2022 when she is expected to be deported to Ireland.

Journalist with the Daily Mail Australia, Holly Hales, says the judge took her mental health into account when sentencing:

"She was suffering from a major depressive disorder so given her mental health at the time, that had a big effect on the sentence.

"She would have been looking at much longer if the relationship wasn't as volatile as it was."

Cathrina Cahill and David Walsh pictured in 2017

- Digital Desk