Irish woman in her 50s found dead in Spain

Officials in Spain have confirmed that they have found the body of an Irish woman in her 50s there.

The Spanish Civil Guard in Cartagena city are investigating but it is reported that no foul play is suspected.

Her remains were found in the water close to the Plaza del Mar in Isla Plana village on Sunday morning.

The body was found by a dog walker, according to local newspaper Murcia, and it is understood her remains have been identified by her husband.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade cannot comment on individual cases, but can confirm that assistance is being provided to the family of an individual who passed away in Spain."