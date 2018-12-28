Irish woman dies at Spanish airport

An Irish woman has passed away following a tragic accident at a Spanish airport.

The incident occurred at Alicante-Elche Airport on December 22 just before 6pm local time.

It's understood the woman is in her late 20s and from Arklow in Co. Wicklow

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the tragedy and is providing consular assistance to the woman's family.

