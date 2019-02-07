Irish woman dies after car crash in Australia

A young Irish woman has died following a fatal car accident in Australia.

The woman who was in her early 20s is understood to be from Mayo and had only travelled to Australia several weeks ago.

During the incident, which occurred in the Melbourne area, the woman received fatal injuries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance to the family of the deceased.

A spokesperson said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.”

Meanwhile, another Mayo woman aged 31 who died during a visit to Austria has been named as Rachel McDarby, from Rathkelly, in Ballinrobe.

A member of a widely known and respected family, Rachel was visiting the St. Johann area in Tirol with family members when she became ill and died.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the McDarby family.

Her funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Members of the Claremorris Municipal District passed a vote of sympathy to the McDarby family at their monthly meeting yesterday.

The discovery of her body was made at the Hotel Park in the St Johann area of Tirol shortly before 10am on Tuesday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious by local police.

Police were called when others in the party were unable to make contact with her yesterday morning.

Officers probing the find believe the cause of death was the result of a medical issue and do not suspect foul play.

A post mortem has been carried out to determine the exact cause of death. The results have not been made public.