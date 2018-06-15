Irish WhatsApp users warned over phishing scam
15/06/2018 - 10:59:00Back to Ireland Home
Irish WhatsApp users are being warned about a phishing scam that could soon hit the messaging app here.
The scam sees users receive a message from their friends about an offer to buy Adidas shoes for $1, followed by a link.
People will then be asked to fill in their details and could be charged over €40 per month after seven days.
IT Security and Cybercrime Analyst with ESET Ireland Urban Schrott says the scam has not hit Ireland yet, but it is only a matter of time before it does.
"It is spreading around Norway, Sweden, United States, Netherlands, Belgium and so on," said Mr Schrott.
"Once a few European countries are hit, it is only a matter of time until all the others are as well.
"So Ireland, Northern Ireland, would eventually find themselves on the hit list as well."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here