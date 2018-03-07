Irish Water warns restrictions 'could last for weeks'

Irish Water is warning today that restrictions on supply could last for weeks.

Around 40,000 people are having night-time supplies rationed around Dublin in the wake of storm Emma.

More than 20,000 people have been cut off in Galway, Leitrim, Tipperary and Wexford.

The public is being advised that the process of finding and repairing problems will "not be rapid".

Yvonne Harris, Customer Operations, shares an update on the status of water restrictions. For more go to https://t.co/pjV78DrdcJ pic.twitter.com/YTdtP3WSwP — Irish Water (@IrishWater) March 6, 2018

Kimmage resident Ray Bailey said that the restrictions have hit his family hard.

"The water went off without any warning," he said.

"The kids had to go to school with no fresh water, they couldn't brush their teeth.

"The last time this went on for a couple of weeks, back in the Big Freeze, and i actually put in an extra storage tank after that - but as you can imagine, with six of us, it still didn't last too long.

"But again, if we had had a warning, we could have stored some water."

- Digital desk