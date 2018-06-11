Irish Water turn on full supply for four hours in Skerries, hope to extend that in coming days

Efforts are continuing to sort out water shortages in Skerries in North County Dublin this morning.

Irish Water is asking people in the area and in the Loughshinny, Skerries Road and Rush areas to continue conserving water for the foreseeable future.

The utility is going to turn the full water on this morning from now until 10am this morning to allow tanks in homes and businesses to fill.

Irish Water Head of Customer Operations Yvonne Harris hopes to extend this in the coming days.

Ms Harris said: "At this point in time, our engineers are assessing the water levels. We hope over the coming days we'll extend the amount of time that water is going to homes.

"Today it still from 6am until 10am, we hope that we will be able to extend that through longer periods during the day until we can fully restore full supply to all of our our customers."