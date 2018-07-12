Irish Water to consider imposing water restrictions in Greater Dublin area

Irish Water has signalled it may be about to impose water restrictions in the Greater Dublin area.

The utility will decide by tomorrow whether to introduce reductions in nighttime supplies across the region.

Irish Water says its consulting with local authorities in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath with a view to introducing nighttime water restrictions.

It says the move would prevent widespread water outages in the autumn.

They are looking at 800 areas to establish where water supplies can be restricted and for how long while minimizing the impact to homes and businesses.

A final decision is expected tomorrow, with restrictions likely to begin early next week.

There are already more than 20 schemes across the country already on restrictions, and a national hosepipe ban remains in place.

