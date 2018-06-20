Irish Water seeking approval for €500m wastewater scheme in Dublin

Irish Water has said it is hopeful that it will get approval for a major new wastewater scheme for Dublin.

The project is expected to cost more than €500m.

A planning application for the Greater Dublin Drainage Scheme is being lodged with An Bord Pleanala today.

The scheme includes a new treatment facility in Clonshaugh, and a storage facility at Newtown near Kilshane Cross.

If approved, the scheme will be able to treat wastewater for up to half a million people in north county Dublin and parts of Kildare and Meath.

Irish Water says the project is needed in order to facilitate the growth of the city up to 2050.

Project Manager Jane Chambers from Irish Water says the project should not have a major impact on local communities.

'We have ensured that all of the issues in term of traffic, odour, dust, they are all captured in our environmental studies and we have litigation measures that have been built into the construction," she said.

