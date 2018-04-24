Irish Water pressing ahead with €1.3bn plan to pump water from Shannon river to Dublin

Irish Water is pushing ahead with a €1.3bn plan to bring water from the Shannon river to Dublin.

The law has yet to be updated to allow it happen, as the Government wants public consultation on it first.

The project would see water pumped from the Parteen basin in north Tipperary to the Midlands and Greater Dublin area.

The estimated cost has tripled since the original plans and is already more than a year behind schedule.

