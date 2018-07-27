Irish Water meeting to discuss potential extension of hosepipe ban

Irish water is meeting this morning to discuss the potential extension of the hosepipe ban.

It was due to finish on July 31, but with water supplies still, at critically low levels, there is a chance it could continue for the foreseeable future.

Rain is forecast for the weekend, but it is not expected to be enough to restore supply.

However, Liz Gavin from Met Éireann says it will improve soil moisture.

She said: "We are going to see some heavy bands of rain pushing in from the west later on today and overnight as well. Water deficits are still remaining high in parts of Leinster and Munster but we will see some improvement over the weekend."

- Digital Desk