Irish Water has not answered questions about chlorine contamination, says residents

People in a South Meath community hit by chlorine contamination in their water supply say Irish Water still has not answered basic questions about what happened.

At a public meeting in Kilcloon last night, local people demanded to know how much of the chemical got into their supply.

They claim its caused skin rashes and digestive problems for a large number of locals.

Resident Grainne Murtagh says people with stomach upsets did not realise it was the water that was making them sick.

She said: "What has happened is that the parents or people who have been suffering in that regard have been drinking excess water in the hope that it would assist their situation, not realising that potential it was the water that was making them sick."