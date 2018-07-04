Irish Water considering extending hosepipe ban beyond Dublin

Irish Water is continuing to monitor supplies, as it considers extending the hosepipe ban beyond the Greater Dublin area.

It says it is going to call into households where people have been reportedly breaching the ban.

The measure looks set to continue for several months.

43 water supplies have introduced night-time water restrictions including parts of Dublin, Portlaoise, Athlone, and Galway City.

Over 100 areas are at risk due to high consumption including places like Clonakilty and Bantry in Cork.

Digital Desk