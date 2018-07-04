Irish Water announces hosepipe ban for the whole country

Irish Water has announced a hosepipe ban for the whole country.

The measure has been in place in the Greater Dublin Area since the start of the week and will be extended nationwide from Friday at 8am.

Here are some simple things that you can do outside to help #ConserveWater. For more on how to conserve water at home and at work, see https://t.co/BWj7NTeK1N. pic.twitter.com/WpsiUa8bSR — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 4, 2018

The order bans the use of water for non-essential activities like watering the garden or filling a paddling pool and will continue until the end of the month.

Irish Water say the decision has been made because of the drought conditions, which are due to continue into next week.

They are encouraging people to keep conserving water to help protect water supplies.

For more on how to conserve water at home and at work, click here.

Meanwhile, the DSPCA is reminding people of the dangers the hot weather can cause to animals and says owners should never leave pets in cars or without access to water.

@agriculture_ie reminds all animal owners to ensure their animals have adequate water supplies during the hot spell. Dedicated helpline to report incidents of Animal Cruelty @ Call Save: 0761 064408 or 01 6072379, or email animalwelfare@agriculture.gov.ie. pic.twitter.com/7h8PfitizZ — Dept Agriculture IRL (@agriculture_ie) June 26, 2018

The charity received over 30 calls about horses tied up with no access to shade or water, on one day alone last week and has received numerous reports about dogs being left in parked cars for long periods of time.

