Irish Water announces hosepipe ban for the whole country

Back to Heatwave Ireland Home

Irish Water has announced a hosepipe ban for the whole country.

The measure has been in place in the Greater Dublin Area since the start of the week and will be extended nationwide from Friday at 8am.

The order bans the use of water for non-essential activities like watering the garden or filling a paddling pool and will continue until the end of the month.

Irish Water say the decision has been made because of the drought conditions, which are due to continue into next week.

They are encouraging people to keep conserving water to help protect water supplies.

For more on how to conserve water at home and at work, click here.

Meanwhile, the DSPCA is reminding people of the dangers the hot weather can cause to animals and says owners should never leave pets in cars or without access to water.

The charity received over 30 calls about horses tied up with no access to shade or water, on one day alone last week and has received numerous reports about dogs being left in parked cars for long periods of time.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Irish Water, Hosepipe, Ban

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland