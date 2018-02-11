Irish Water: €2bn needed to ensure Dublin does not run out of water

Irish Water reportedly needs to plug a €2bn funding gap to ensure Dublin has enough supply.

It is reported that Dublin could run out of water by 2025.

A 170-km pipeline needs to be built to bring 330 million litres of water a day from the Shannon to ensure this does not happen, according to today's Sunday Business Post.

The paper reports that the authority also wants to build a new wastewater treatment plant.

This would meet demand from a rising population in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.