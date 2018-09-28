Irish waste collection a 'natural monopoly' because of lack of competitors

Ireland's household waste collection has been described as a 'natural monopoly' by the consumer watchdog.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a number of recommendations to improve the sector which include the establishment of a national waste watchdog.

The consumer watchdog has found that it would be more cost effective for one firm to supply the household waste collection market.

New legislation would be needed to give it the authority to set price controls.

It's recommended that there should be an economic regulator, that the Government should review its policy and that the State should ensure its resources are coordinated.

Commissioner of the CCPC Fergal O'Leary said at the moment consumers have no power.

"Where operators are not doing right by their customers they should be penalised for that.

"What we're seeing at the moment again is there are some good operators out there who are training their staff and investing in their call centres and who do their best when mistakes happen, but the people who aren't doing that aren't being penalised.

"Consumers can't move, there's no competition in these areas so we're just stuck."