Irish top EU league of young people taking part in sport

More Irish young people take part in sport than any other nationality in the EU.

A new survey of young Europeans' lifestyles found that 42% of Ireland's youth are involved in sport compared to the EU average of 29%.

It also shows that along with Denmark on 39%, more Irish young people are involved in voluntary activity than those in any other EU State.

However, only 36% of young people vote in elections, the second lowest in Europe.

Jonathan Claridge of the EU office said the figures compared with an EU average of 64%.

He said: "It's second only to Luxembourg (which is lowest). It really is the case that Ireland is a bit out of kilter with the rest of Europe when it comes to young people voting in elections."