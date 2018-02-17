Irish teen caught up in Florida school shooting

An Irish teenager was among those caught up in the terror of the Florida school shooting.

The 16-year-old student had moved to Florida with her family, from Dublin, six months ago.

She was among those who survived the attack after fleeing the scene on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has travelled to Parkland to meet the survivors.

The FBI has apologised for not following up on a warning in the days before the shooting, in which 17 people died.

Students at a vigil held for victims of the school shooting.

- Digital Desk