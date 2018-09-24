Irish sailor and 'incapacitated' rival evacuated from Indian Ocean

Latest: An injured Indian sailor and an Irish rival who went to his aid while competing in the Golden Globe Race are in the process of being evacuated in the Indian Ocean.

Abhilash Tomy is safe on a French fishing vessel which is now heading to collect Gregor McGuckin, a spokesman for McGuckin told the Press Association.

"The ship is now en route to Gregor for a controlled evacuation, not a rescue," he said.

Gregor McGuckin. Photo by Peter Houlihan Photography

The mast of Tomy's yacht Thuriya broke off when it was rolled in a storm in the Indian Ocean on Friday and the yachtsman suffered what he described as a "severe back injury".

The 39-year-old Indian navy commander was "incapacitated on his bunk inside his boat" some 3,704 kilometres off Western Australia, race organisers said.

McGuckin, 32, from Dublin, was dismasted in the same storm.

The Golden Globe Race posted on its Facebook page this morning: "Report just in... they have him... Bravo. They have Tomy onboard and he is conscious and talking, fantastic news... well done all involved, incredible news."

In a statement, the Golden Globe Race said: "The French fisheries patrol vessel Osiris reached Tomy's yacht at 0530 UTC today and Australian and Indian long-range P8 Orion reconnaissance aircraft are circling overhead.

"Fellow GGR skipper Gregor McGuckin, whose yacht Hanley Energy Endurance was also dismasted in the same storm last week, is making 2.2 knots towards Thuriya's position, sailing under jury rig. The 32-year-old Irishman is still 25 miles to the West and in radio contact with the reconnaissance aircraft. He is not in distress but has asked for a controlled evacuation from his yacht.

"Faced with a 1,900 mile sail across the Southern Ocean to Western Australia under a small jury rig and without an engine (his fuel was contaminated when the yacht capsized), this is a responsible decision taken by a professional sailor when all the rescue assets are close by. The alternative would have been to continue sailing singlehanded without the aid of self-steering (also smashed in the capsize) and risk having to call on the Rescue Services again should he be disabled further in another storm.

"Once the two solo yachtsmen are safely aboard the Osiris the French fisheries patrol ship will proceed to Amsterdam Island where the rescued sailors will be given a full medical examination. The hospital on Amsterdam Island is well equipped with X-ray and ultrasound equipment."

Earlier: Attempt to rescue solo sailor with broken mast and severe injuries

A French ship is making an attempt to rescue an Indian sailor who is unable to move with a back injury and alone in the remote southern Indian Ocean.

Abhilash Tomy’s boat Thuriya lost its mast during a storm as he took part of the round-the-world solo Golden Globe yacht race.

The race organisers shared messages from him on Twitter where he described his chest burning, vomiting and asking for a “rescue ETA”.

The fisheries patrol boat Osiris is heading the 740 kilometers (460 miles) to the Indian naval officer’s aid.

The yacht is in Australia’s search and rescue zone 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) southwest of the Australian city of Perth and 3,000 kilometers southeast of the French island Reunion.

Abhilash #Tomy (via satellite) 5LUGGED CANS OF ICETEA. HAVING THAT.VOMITTING CONT.CHEST BURNIN / BACS À BILLES DE THÉ ICED. AYANT QUE VOMISSEMENT CONT.CHEST BURNING https://t.co/oIOKa2le6m — Golden Globe Race 2018 (@ggr2018official) September 23, 2018

Phil Gaden, of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority search and rescue, said the recuse could be treacherous.

“It’s going to be a very difficult situation onboard,” Mr Gaden said.

“The yacht is severely damaged with gear hanging over the side.

“We do know he’s got a very severely injured back and we believe that he’s very restricted in his ability to maneuver. We also know he’s having difficulty keeping fluids down.”

Abhilash #Tomy (via satellite) KNOCKDOWN.SPLITMIZZENBOOM. LOSTAIS ANTENNA. /"Couché. Bôme de misaine fendu. Perdu l'antenne AIS" https://t.co/oIOKa2le6m — Golden Globe Race 2018 (@ggr2018official) September 21, 2018

Conditions were reasonably good for the area with a southwesterly wind blowing at up 46 kph (29 mph) and a 3-metre (10-foot) swell, Mr Gaden said.

“It’s one of the most remote areas on the planet almost equidistant from any of the search and rescue facilities,” Mr Gaden said.

“At the moment, our indications are that it is upright and floating high in the water, however at any moment a wave could push one of the damaged masts into the vessel and compromise its integrity,” he added.

Commander Tomy, 39, was keeping in contact with rescue authorities through texts, but batteries on his two devices were running low.

The French crew plans to take Commander Tomy to a French research facility on Amsterdam Island 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the north. There is a doctor and small hospital on the island.

An Australian navy frigate HMAS Ballarat had left the Australian port of Fremantle on Saturday and was expected to reach Amsterdam Island on Friday, Gaden said.

The Ballarat would then take the sailor to Fremantle for hospital treatment.

Another sailor in the Golden Globe Race, Ireland's Gregor McGuckin, had also lost his mast on Friday near Commander Tomy and would also be rescued.

- Press Association