Irish roads get access to new mobile-charging unit for electric cars
14/07/2018 - 09:37:44
Irish roads are getting access to a new mobile-charging unit for electric cars.
It is the first of its kind in Europe and it is being introduced here by AA Rescue.
The company's Barry Aldworth says it highlights their faith in the way our transport needs are changing.
He said:
"There is a number of them and that is only going to increase over the next couple of years."
- Digital Desk
