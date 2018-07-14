Irish roads get access to new mobile-charging unit for electric cars

Irish roads are getting access to a new mobile-charging unit for electric cars.

It is the first of its kind in Europe and it is being introduced here by AA Rescue.

The company's Barry Aldworth says it highlights their faith in the way our transport needs are changing.

He said:

For a long time it was the case that electric vehicles were the future. We are now moving into a place where electric cars are the present and we are only going to see more and more of them on Irish roads.

"There is a number of them and that is only going to increase over the next couple of years."

- Digital Desk