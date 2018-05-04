Irish Rail warns passengers to expect delays in Dublin over long weekend

Irish Rail is warning passengers in Dublin to expect major disruption to services over the long weekend.

No DARTs will be running on the Northside of Dublin on Saturday or Sunday.

Track works mean services will not operate between Connolly and Howth/Malahide.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail is advising customers to plan their journeys in advance.

"We're doing track renewal work. We are literally replacing the track in sections of the line," said Mr Kenny.

"In order to get a lot of that work we have to do it continuously over 48 hours.

"We have a full-service today. Then nothing on Saturday or Sunday on the north side but then we'll be back for Bank Holiday Monday. "

- Digital Desk
