Irish Rail to hire new staff in bid to tackle antisocial behaviour

Irish Rail is introducing new staff onboard their trains to tackle antisocial behaviour.

The customer service roles will be backed up by security in a bid to create more "peace and comfort" for passengers.

READ MORE: Family of missing Irish man in Malaysia raise money for private search

The move comes as Iarnrod Eireann have received an increase in antisocial behaviour complaints such as the playing of loud music.

25 were made by passengers last year with 19 of them relating to people playing videos and music without headphones

Irish Rail spokesperson, Barry Kenny, says the new positions will help with a number of issues:

It is obviously a deterrent and it also acts I suppose as an early warning system that if you have somebody there that can see a situation developing we can get support from our own security personnel or indeed the Gardaí if needed as well.

"That will be something that will be reassuring about that overwhelming majority of people who travel with us to make sure that their travelling with peace and comfort."