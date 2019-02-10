Irish Rail to hire new staff in bid to tackle antisocial behaviour
Irish Rail is introducing new staff onboard their trains to tackle antisocial behaviour.
The customer service roles will be backed up by security in a bid to create more "peace and comfort" for passengers.
The move comes as Iarnrod Eireann have received an increase in antisocial behaviour complaints such as the playing of loud music.
25 were made by passengers last year with 19 of them relating to people playing videos and music without headphones
Irish Rail spokesperson, Barry Kenny, says the new positions will help with a number of issues:
"That will be something that will be reassuring about that overwhelming majority of people who travel with us to make sure that their travelling with peace and comfort."
