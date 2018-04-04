Irish Rail rules out driverless trains

Irish Rail has said that there are no plans to roll out driverless trains here.

The UK’s first automated mainline train made its debut on a London track earlier this week.

However, unions have warned they will oppose any move to replace drivers.

Barry Kenny from Iarnród Éireann says it is not an option that suits the rail network here.

"If you're travelling on the Iarnród Éireann network, and in particular if you're travelling in the Dublin area, you've got Darts with their very regular stopping pattern, you've got commuter express services, you've got Intercity services, you've got freight," he said.

"And when you've got that type of mix of traffic together, there tends not to be the driverless operation."

