Irish professor appointed to UN body to end bullying

An Irish academic has been appointed to the chair of a UN body charged with finding new ways of ending the problem of bullying.

Professor James O’Higgins Norman has been named as UNESCO Chair on Tackling Bullying in Schools and Cyberspace.

He is currently Director of the National Anti-Bullying Centre in DCU.

Professor O’Higgins Norman says the new role will involve sharing best practice across the world.

"What we would be hoping to do is to consolidate all of that international work and get a really strong picture of what is working and what isn't working in relation to tackling bullying in schools and online and then to make our findings available through an interim report in about two years time and then also develop new approaches and highlight new strategies that are being used in different places around the world," he said.

