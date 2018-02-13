Irish player wins €334,000 in EuroMillions draw

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €138.5million.

However, one Irish player won €333,913 by matching five numbers plus one of the two lucky stars.

The numbers drawn were 10, 13, 17, 21 and 44. The lucky stars were 1 and 10.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

Friday's EuroMillions jackpot is heading for €151million.