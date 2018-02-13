Irish player wins €334,000 in EuroMillions draw

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €138.5million.

However, one Irish player won €333,913 by matching five numbers plus one of the two lucky stars.

The numbers drawn were 10, 13, 17, 21 and 44. The lucky stars were 1 and 10.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

Friday's EuroMillions jackpot is heading for €151million.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 13, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 19
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 34
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 16
    • 20
    • 28
    • 33
    • 7



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €138,421,493

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 10
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 44
    • 1
    • 10



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 31
    • 45
    • 49



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 26
    • 27
    • 33
    • 34
    • 39
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 25
    • 27
    • 38
    • 22



