Irish player wins €334,000 in EuroMillions draw
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €138.5million.
However, one Irish player won €333,913 by matching five numbers plus one of the two lucky stars.
The numbers drawn were 10, 13, 17, 21 and 44. The lucky stars were 1 and 10.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
Friday's EuroMillions jackpot is heading for €151million.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 19
- 21
- 22
- 30
- 34
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 8
- 16
- 20
- 28
- 33
- 7
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €138,421,493
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 10
- 13
- 17
- 21
- 44
- 1
- 10
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 9
- 31
- 45
- 49
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 13
- 26
- 27
- 33
- 34
- 39
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 16
- 18
- 25
- 27
- 38
- 22
