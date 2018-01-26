Irish people splashing out on holidays like Celtic Tiger times

Irish people are returning to the days of the Celtic Tiger when it comes to splashing out on holidays.

Spain and Portugal remain Irish holiday makers’ favourite destinations.

The annual Holiday World Show gets underway in Dublin’s RDS later, with attendance expected to return to pre-recession levels.

But chairman of the Irish Travel Agents Association, Cormac Meehan, says US holidays are growing fast.

He says it is down to the increasing number of connections available through Dublin Airport to North America.

He said: "It is a very promising and interesting development compared to about 10 or 15 years ago when you only had three gateway destinations in the US.

- Digital Desk