Irish people spent over €1.7bn on home renovations in the past four years

Over 100,000 projects have been carried out since the Home Renovation Incentive was launched in 2013.

It is estimated that over the last four years, Irish people have spent more than €1.7 billion on renovating their homes. The average spend was more than €16,000.

Director of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon says the scheme has been a huge success: "It has resulted obviously in over 100,000 homes that are better value.

"They are nicer places to live and they are more energy efficient.

"It's given a lot of jobs. The general yardstick of €1bn spent creates 10,000 jobs so we reckon this has created over 17,000 jobs per year over the last four years."

