Irish people pay second highest amount for gym membership in EU

Irish people are forking out the second highest amount for a gym membership in the EU.

A new report from Deloitte shows people here pay an average fee of €48 a month.

Only Switzerland is more expensive, where the average price is over €60.

The report also shows the high cost of membership is the main reason people do not use the gym.

Europe is now the largest fitness market in the world, valued at over €26bn.

- Digital Desk