Irish passengers face cancellations after Stansted flights disrupted

Flights from Stansted Airport have been disrupted after the fuelling system was damaged by a lightning strike.

There were cancellations and delays after a thunderstorm and lightning strikes overnight.

Flights in and out of the airport have been cancelled, diverted or delayed, with many passengers left sitting on grounded planes and in departures.

Flights to and from Dublin are among those affected as many people attempt to leave the country after returning home to vote.

Ryanair has apologised to all customers affected by the disruptions - insisting they are "entirely beyond our control."

The fuelling system was repaired this morning, but passengers were warned to check before travelling.

The airport said in a statement: “Due to an earlier lightning strike, the aircraft fuelling system was unavailable for a period this morning.

“Engineers have been on site and have now restored the system, however flights may still be subject to diversion, delay or cancellation.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and advise all passengers to check with their airlines for their latest flight updates.”

- Digital Desk and Press Association