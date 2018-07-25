Irish passengers among 21 people injured in Amsterdam to London bus crash
25/07/2018 - 13:26:55Back to Bus crash Ireland Home
Twenty-one people have been injured when a bus carrying passengers from several countries, including Ireland, crashed in Belgium early this morning.
The bus was on its way from Amsterdam to London when it hit a concrete structure on the motorway near Aalter.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the incident and is ready to provide consular assistance if requested.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here