Irish passengers among 21 people injured in Amsterdam to London bus crash

Twenty-one people have been injured when a bus carrying passengers from several countries, including Ireland, crashed in Belgium early this morning.

The bus was on its way from Amsterdam to London when it hit a concrete structure on the motorway near Aalter.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the incident and is ready to provide consular assistance if requested.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

- Digital Desk

