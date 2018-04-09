Irish motorists believe the Government does not care about them - Report

A new report shows Irish motorists believe the Irish Government does not care about them.

A survey of over 4,000 car owners by AA Car Insurance, found that 66% of Irish motorists do not think our politicians are taking the problem of high insurance premiums seriously enough.

The AA's Director of Consumer Affairs, Conor Faughnan, says there is a growing sense of frustration.

He said: "The Government have a good plan on paper but they need to implement it.

"I think people have gotten used to super high premiums and the energy that was behind the reforms that we were looking for seem to have dissipated to everybody's frustration."

- Digita Desk