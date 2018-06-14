Irish MEP concerned about implications of European Parliament vote on Irish Road Hauliers

An Irish MEP has expressed concern that a vote taking place in the European Parliament later, could have significant implications for Irish Road Hauliers.

MEPs are considering a delay in backing new rules governing the sector that would apply across the EU.

Independent MEP, Marian Harkin says compromises have been reached to cover specific challenges faced by Irish truck drivers.

The Midlands North-West representative is concerned, if further amendments are allowed to the new regulations, they could negatively impact the sector in Ireland.

"52% of our exports go to the EU. Most of those are carried in trucks across the continent. Or much of it at least," said the MEP.

"So it is absolutely crucial that any rules or regulations that we put in place here do not completely and totally disrupt the Irish road haulage industry."

- Digital Desk