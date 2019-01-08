Irish men charged with murder in Australia

Two Irish men have been charged with murdering a man in Australia.

The pair, from Co. Donegal, had previously been charged with assaulting the 66-year-old in the Summer Hill area of Sydney on December 29, 2018.

The charges were upgraded to murder after the man lost his fight for life at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

The men are aged 21 and 24 and remain in the custody of New South Wales police.

They're due to appear before a court on Wednesday.