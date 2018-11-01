Irish man due in Australian court in connection with incident on plane

A 25-year-old Irish man is due in court in Sydney today over a disturbance on a US flight.

A statement from the Australian Federal Police said the man reportedly assaulted a flight attendant when travelling from Los Angelas to Sydney on October 10.

It is alleged that he approached the cockpit door during the flight and refused to obey cabin crew instructions to return to his seat.

He is said to have behaved in "a disruptive manner" and assaulted one of the flight attendants.

The cabin crew then initiated flight security procedures and the man was restrained for the remainder of the flight.

The man lives in Australia on a temporary working visa.

AFP Airport Police Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Simone O’Mahony, said: “This alleged behaviour has no place in our aviation system and, while there was no significant delay or personal harm caused on this occasion, it should still serve as a warning to others; if you risk the safety of your fellow passengers, you risk facing significant penalties.”