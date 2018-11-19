Irish man dies after being found in water in Denmark

An Irish man has died after being found in water at Havnegade, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A spokesperson for Copenhagen Police confirmed that the man, 30, was found on Sunday morning and said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

File image of Copenhagen Harbour in Denmark. Picture: PA

Copenhagen Police confirmed on their Twitter page that there was "a lifeless man in the water".

They added that the man was found at around 10.30am yesterday and he was brought to hospital after being rescued.

The police force later stated that he was identified as a tourist and that police were "working to determine the course of events".

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said:

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade cannot comment on the details of individuals cases, however, we can confirm we are providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in Copenhagen."

Media reports suggest the man had travelled to Copenhagen for Ireland's Nations League clash with Denmark this evening.

- Digital Desk