Irish man dies after being assaulted in New York
An Irish man has died following an incident in New York.
It is being reported the 21-year-old was assaulted by a man outside a bar in the Queens area of the city.
Local media reports he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the man's family.
