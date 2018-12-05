Irish lecturer stabbed by former student in Paris - reports

An Irish lecturer has been stabbed to death in Paris by a former student, according to media reports.

Paris Match reports that the Irish man was stabbed at Léonard de Vinci university campus.

It is reported that the 66-year-old had been teaching English in France for the last 20 years.

Le Parisien reports that he was stabbed by a Pakistani nationality who has since been arrested.

The same paper reports that the alleged attacker was admitted to the university in 2016 but expelled the following year.

Police at the scene. Picture: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

More to follow...