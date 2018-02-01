Irish language activists meet Northern Ireland Secretary for the first time in historic talks

Irish language representatives will hold historic talks with the Northern Ireland Secretary today.

Conradh na Gaeilge will hold a protest at Stormont demanding more rights for Gaeilgeoirs before meeting Karen Bradley.

It will be the first time a Northern Ireland Secretary has met activists for the Irish language.

The issue has been one of the sticking points in talks between the DUP and Sinn Féin, which has left the North without a Stormont executive for more than a year.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

- Digital Desk