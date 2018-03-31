Irish Kidney Association urges people to discuss becoming organ donors

The Irish Kidney Association is urging people to talk to their families about becoming an organ donor.

They issued the message today to mark the beginning of Organ Donor Awareness Week.

Let's do as Amy has done and create awareness of Organ Donor Awareness Week. Let's get the organ donation conversation going, #OrganDonationWorks https://t.co/2LLvdx0ivb — Irish Kidney Assoc. (@IrishKidneyAs) March 30, 2018

The Association is also urging people to ensure their organ donor card is visible and asking them to permit Code 115 to be included on their driver's license which indicate that you wish to be a organ donor.

Aine May O'Mahony received a double kidney and pancreas transplant and she says organ donation changes people's lives.

"For people considering it, your gift is not just saving the life of others, [it's] changing the life of others, and as a result of that, we're looking to give back as well in whatever way we can, so I would suggest for Organ Donor Awareness week, popping into your GP, picking up a card, going online, contacting the Irish Kidney Association and make that decision," she said.

Organ Donor Cards are available from the Irish Kidney Association or can be procured by freetexting the word DONOR to 50050.

- Digital Desk