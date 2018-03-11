Irish justice system failing abuse victims, warns Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has warned that the Irish justice system is failing victims of abuse.

They say that a victim's experience is not given enough consideration when sentencing is handed down to those found guilty of committing the crime.

CEO Noeleen Blackwell says that this can have a devastating impact on those who have already suffered a traumatic attack.

"Decisions are made by judges who may not have the kind of context that the victim knows about, and in order to understand it, you have to understand how case after case developed, " she said.

"But for victims, the way in which sentencing is approached in the courts only increases the trauma," she said.

