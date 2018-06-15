Irish Independent editor denies telling former Sunday Independent editor that McCabe was a paedophile

The editor of the Irish Independent has denied telling his former editor at the Sunday Independent that Maurice McCabe was a paedophile.

Fionnan Sheahan told the Disclosures Tribunal that Anne Harris was disgruntled at her departure from the Sunday Independent.

Fionnan Sheahan at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins.

Former editor of the Sunday Independent Anne Harris has told the Tribunal that Fionnan Sheahan told her Maurice McCabe was a paedophile in September 2014.

This afternoon Fionnan Sheahan denied ever making the comment, and said his emails to the deputy editor showed he was in fact advocating positive coverage of Maurice McCabe.

Counsel for Ms Harris suggested to Mr Sheahan that he was saying that Ms Harris is abusing the Tribunal at great cost to the public – to ventilate a private grudge.

Mr Sheahan said he thought Ms Harris was confused, that she was disgruntled at her departure from the paper, and that she was headline hunting.

Tribunal chairman Peter Charleton said this was the fourth conflict between journalists, and queried whether it was down to sick buildings.

- Digital Desk