Irish households second wealthiest in Europe

Irish households are the second wealthiest in Europe after Luxembourg.

A new report from Goodbody Stockbrokers "Death and Taxes" looks at how we plan to pass on our assets to our families.

The majority of people want to split them equally between their children regardless of how well they are doing, while one in 5 people worry that giving children too much will affect their ambitions.

Goodbody Chief Economist Dermot O'Leary says property is still our biggest asset.

He said: "If you look at the make up of wealth in Ireland about 50% of household wealth is in their own homes, then you add in another 30% or so which is in other properties.

"Despite the crash we are still a nation that loves to invest in property, 80% overall."

- Digital Desk