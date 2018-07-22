Irish health service 'playing catch-up' after years of under-investment, says Trinity professor

The Irish health service is playing "catch-up" after years of under-investment.

That is according to Patrick Plunkett - Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine at Trinity College and former acting CEO of St. James' Hospital in Dublin.

A lack of funding over the years is putting enormous pressure on staff, according to the professor.

He says given the increases in population and numbers of elderly people accessing services, further investment is needed.

He said: "Although we spend quite an amount on health care, we have not played catch-up over the last ten years of lack of investment in the infrastructure.

"I think it is rather difficult for staff but they are doing their best to work in those circumstances."

- Digital Desk