Irish Government need to do more for people of Syria - Irish Syria Solidarity Movement

More needs to be done by the Irish Government for the people of Syria.

That is the message from the Irish Syria Solidarity Movement after the UK, US and France launched overnight strikes in Douma.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has branded the military action as an 'act of aggression.'

Leonie O'Dowd of the movement feels that the Irish Government and Russia are 'too cosy.'

She said: " We really feel that the Irish Government have not in any way stood up for the Syrian people by taking financial action which is probably the most effective action to take against these criminal regimes."

- Digital Desk