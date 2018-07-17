Irish government must stand firm on 'Irish backstop': Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein has said the Irish Government must stand firm on the Irish backstop in Brexit negotiations.

The party's leader in the North, Michelle O'Neill said events in the British House of Commons last night made a 'no deal' scenario for Brexit more likely.

The British Prime Minister faces further votes in the House of Commons today on Brexit with the UK government looking to start the summer recess five days early.

That move is seen by the opposition, as a bid to avoid more challenges over Brexit, by Conservative party backbenchers.

