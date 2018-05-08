Irish flights affected by Italian air traffic control strike

A number of Irish flights to and from Italy have been affected by an air traffic control strike.

Aer Lingus says several services have been cancelled or rescheduled.

This includes flights to and from Rome, Venice and Milan.

Passengers are being advised to check their airline's website.

A number of Ryanair flights have also been cancelled including:

  • FR 9432: Dublin to Rome Ciampino at 06:50

  • FR 9908: Dublin to Pisa at 09:45

  • FR4038: Dublin to Milan Bergamo at 15:35

