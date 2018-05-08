Irish flights affected by Italian air traffic control strike
A number of Irish flights to and from Italy have been affected by an air traffic control strike.
Aer Lingus says several services have been cancelled or rescheduled.
This includes flights to and from Rome, Venice and Milan.
Passengers are being advised to check their airline's website.
Due to an Italian Air Traffic Control Strike today, a number of flights to/from Italy have been cancelled or rescheduled.— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 8, 2018
Guests can:
1) move to the next available flight
2) rebook their flight free of charge
3) cancel and apply for a refund
More info: https://t.co/9ULIPEUCMr
A number of Ryanair flights have also been cancelled including:
