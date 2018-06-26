Irish Ferries cancels Dublin to Holyhead sailings until middle of next week

Irish Ferries has cancelled all upcoming sailings on the MV Ulysees between Dublin and Holyhead.

The ship has been taken out of service due to a "technical issue".

The company expects repairs to be completed "by the middle of next week."

It has offered an apology for the "unforeseen disruption" and says all passengers will be accommodated on other ships and sailings.

The company said anyone wishing to contact them can get in touch with one of their offices below:

Irish Ferries Dublin Port: 01 - 607 5519 (05:15hrs - 21:15hrs).

Irish Ferries Contact Centre: 0818 300 400 (08:00hrs - 19:00hrs Mon-Fri. 08:00hrs - 16:00hrs Sat).

Irish Ferries Rosslare Port: 053 91 33158 (06:30hrs - 21:00hrs).

Irish Ferries released a statement saying: "Irish Ferries can confirm that due to a technical issue with one of our cruise ferries serving the Dublin to Holyhead route, the ship has been taken out of service until repairs can be completed.

At this point, it is expected that the ship will return to normal service by the middle of next week.

"All passengers affected are currently being advised and will be accommodated on an alternative ship or sailing."

They confirmed that their other ships on the route continue to operate.

"In addition, the company will operate additional sailings over the weekend, which may mean altering some existing schedules to accommodate these. All passengers are being notified in advance and offered a suitable alternative."