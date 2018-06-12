Irish Ferries cancel all summer sailings on WB Yeats vessel

Irish Ferries have announced that all planned sailings to France on the WB Yeats ship this summer have been cancelled.

According to Irish Ferries, approximately 6,000 bookings will be affected by the issue.

The ship was due to begin sailings between Ireland and France from July 30.

The cancellation is a result of a further delay in the delivery of the WB Yeats by German shipbuilder, Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft & Co.KG (FSG).

In a statement Irish Ferries said: "Irish Ferries regrets to announce that, due to extraordinary circumstances beyond its control, the delivery of the W.B. Yeats has been further delayed by FSG.

"Because of the uncertainty caused by this additional delay, Irish Ferries has no option but to cancel all the planned sailings to France for W.B. Yeats this Summer, with the ship now likely to commence sailing with Irish Ferries on Dublin / Holyhead as scheduled in September.

"Irish Ferries is contacting affected customers this afternoon to inform them of the cancellations, offer them alternative travel options, and apologise for the disruption to their travel arrangements."

Those affected are being offered "a number of alternative travel options" and if alternative arrangements do not suit then customers will be entitled to a full and immediate refund of all monies paid.

This is the second time that Irish Ferries have been forced to cancel sailings for the WB Yeats, having previously cancelled July sailings.

Approximately, 2,500 booking were impacted by the July cancellations.

Anyone affected by today's announcement is encouraged to contact Irish Ferries on +353 (0) 818 300 400 or email customersupport@irishferries.com.

Digital Desk